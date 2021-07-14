SEK International School to open Riyadh campus

The Ministry of Investment and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) announced today that it has partnered with SEK Education Group to open SEK International School Riyadh, its first campus in Saudi Arabia. The agreement, the second for the International Schools Attraction Programme under Vision 2030, follows an earlier announcement last April for King’s College to open a Riyadh campus.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih said, “This partnership with SEK Education Group, which operates some of the highest ranked schools in Spain, is yet another testament to the outstanding results achieved through the joint efforts of our ministries and the RCRC to drive the International Schools Attraction Programme. We will continue to identify, attract and guide leading educational institutions from around the world to establish their new homes in the kingdom. The combination of our young population and transforming economy creates an environment of unique demand and opportunity for the rapid growth of the education sector.”

Dr Hamad Al Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education, added, “It is our pleasure to be a part of this unique partnership with the RCRC along with the Ministry of Investment, as we are excited to launch SEK International School Riyadh. By blending the power of culture and heritage with innovation and technology, SEK International School Riyadh will provide students with an exceptional learning. I wish the school success in its mission, as we work together to develop Riyadh into a world-class city.”

Fahd Alrasheed, president of RCRC, said, “Building a world-class educational system requires a long-term investment in the people of Riyadh. RCRC is acting as a catalyst to fast-track the process by partnering with reputable international educational institutions such as SEK, to equip young Saudis and foreign students with the needed skills to fulfill long-lasting careers for the future. Together, we believe we can contribute to the educational sector, through a modern and progressive curriculum that is equally engaging and transformative.”

The new international school will welcome students from Pre-K (age three years) to Grade 2 (age seven and eight years), and will become one of the few schools in Riyadh accredited to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP).

The Ambassador of Spain to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Álvaro Iranzo Gutiérrez, welcomed and supported the opening of the SEK International School in Riyadh as an opportunity for bilateral educational cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Spain. “SEK International School Riyadh will ensure fluency in English, the main language of instruction, as well as in Spanish and Arabic. This specificity will also open up the window to Spanish culture to many children in Riyadh. We look forward to seeing this outstanding educational cooperation project grow together with the children that will benefit from it.”

Nieves Segovia, president at SEK Education Group, said, “We are delighted and honored to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, thanks to the invitation and support of the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Education and the RCRC. It’s with the will to collaborate and create a vibrant learning community that will extend beyond the boundaries of our own school, that we’re excited to announce the opening of SEK International School Riyadh. The school embodies a long education tradition with the most innovative learning model, designed to serve each one of our students and create the best learning experience for them.”

SEK International School Riyadh will showcase the best of SEK International Schools: education innovation, a unique learning model, top-ranked academic results, and a clear focus on the many challenges and opportunities the 21st century presents to all its students.

As a Spanish education group, SEK will provide all the students the opportunity of learning the Spanish language, as well as Arabic, in a multilingual, English-based environment.

This is the second international school for the SEK Education Group in the Middle East. SEK International Schools offer education to more than 6,000 students, comprised of more than 70 nationalities, from four months to 18 years of age, at their campuses in Spain, France, Qatar and Ireland.