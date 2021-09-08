Wego and Yas Island Abu Dhabi launch new marketing campaign for GCC and Jordan

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s premier leisure and entertainment hubs, have launched a series of destination co-marketing activities for vaccinated travellers from the GCC and Jordan to enjoy a quarantine-free break to the destination.

This extended partnership continues to propagate Wego and Yas Island’s successful digital campaign, highlighting the destination’s award-winning experiences, world-class shopping, superb dining, and accommodation options that can be found at the destination ‘like nowhere else’.

Through concerted online direct promotional activities focusing on weekend getaways, GCC audiences will get up to 30 percent discount off when booking hotel rooms with theme parks access through Wego.com app, via the Wego website or directly through www.yasisland.ae.

“Abu Dhabi is open to fully vaccinated travelers, making this the perfect time to launch this partnership with Wego, allowing holidaymakers across the GCC and Jordan to book and fun filled travel packages to make a weekend truly special,” said Liam Findlay, general manager at Experience Hub. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to Yas Island to experience a vacation like nowhere else!”

GCC and Jordanian travelers can book their staycation on Yas Island today, with prices starting from AED550 ($150).

Mamoun Hmedan, managing director, MENA and India, Wego, said, “Building on the success of the first leg of our campaign with Yas Island Abu Dhabi, this extended partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase Yas Islands as the weekend destination of choice amongst GCC and Jordanian travelers. This targeted co-marketing campaign is expected to result in a spike in hotel searches to Yas Island Abu Dhabi, especially across the intuitive and localised Wego apps and websites. By continuing to pool in our synergies, together we will help draw more tourists from the GCC region and Jordan to enjoy the best that Yas Island has to offer.”

Wego presents a personalised and informative travel guide to Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks and attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, and eight hotel options, seeking to convert interest into bookings.