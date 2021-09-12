Aras Group opens first franchise of popular German restaurant Haval Grill on Jumeirah Road

Aras Group has opened the first franchise of popular German restaurant Haval Grill Koftespieß, Aryan & Chill in the presence of the international rapper Xatar and social media influencers from all over the world.

The newest Haval Grill location is on Jumeirah Road, Dubai, and it is the chain’s first franchise outside Germany in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Haval Grill offers the most delicious dishes and grilled kebab sandwiches with two types of meat and chicken, which are cooked with a special secret mixture, and served with three different sauces: mango sauce, haval sauce and bbq sauce to satisfy all tastes. The restaurant is also serving Haval Grill falafel with salad and french fries, and to complete the delicious taste, Ayran laban is served with meals to add cooling freshness and a wonderful taste.

“We thank all the guests who shared with us the joy of opening our first franchise in Dubai and we are pleased to be the first who bring this restaurant to the GCC and the Middle East to enjoy unparalleled dining experience,” said Ashraf Mahmoud, chairman of the Aras Group.

Aras Group is seeking to expand by opening more Haval Grill branches across the UAE over the near future.

“The cooperation of the German Haval Grill Restaurant with Aras Group is a great addition for us, especially during this period that the UAE is witnessing with the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Xatar.

The Haval Grill franchies is owned by Xatar, who opened several branches in Germany in cities such as Bonn, Essen and Munich. Because of the high demand for the Kofta and falafel dishes, he has also produced frozen versions of these and distributed them to supermarkets to make it easy for everyone to have a taste of Haval Grill.