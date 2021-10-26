Al Maryah Community Bank appoints Adeeb Ahamed as board advisor

Al Maryah Community Bank LLC, has appointed Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Financial Holdings, to the position of advisor to the board.

Adeeb, whose investments in financial services and digital payments span 11 countries in the GCC, Indian sub-continent and APAC regions, is an established and recognised industry name, known for his far-reaching contributions to the development of the global payments ecosystem.

A member of the prestigious World Economic Forum’s South Asian Regional Strategy Group, Adeeb additionally sits at the helm of companies in retail, F&B and luxury hospitality.

Al Maryah Community Bank, the UAE’s first licensed digital-only bank, which started operations earlier this year, is a community-oriented financial services provider committed to improving the quality of life of the UAE community by operating with integrity and using innovative smart technologies.

The board comprises leaders from diversified sectors of the economy, and Adeeb’s inputs as an advisor will help improve the bank’s strategic direction.

Al Maryah Community Bank is also heavily invested in digital solutions and elevation of user experience for the UAE community, and Adeeb’s vision for the payments ecosystem will be of much support in this regard.

LuLu Financial Holdings, which operates a network of 238 branches worldwide alongside its proprietary digital financial services, is geared to improve people’s lives, with a vision to innovate value and inspire experiences through its varied offerings.