Abu Dhabi bans crypto mining on farms with fines up to $27,225

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reiterated its ban on cryptocurrency mining on farmland, stressing that the practice falls outside the scope of approved agricultural and livestock economic activities.

The clarification follows the detection of multiple violations at farms misusing land for cryptocurrency mining, which the authority said undermines agricultural sustainability and biosecurity.

ADAFSA confirmed that services and support will be suspended for all farms found in breach of regulations.

Crypto mining in Abu Dhabi

Violations will be applied to both farm owners and tenants engaging in crypto mining. To deter further cases, ADAFSA has introduced strict penalties.

Offenders face a fine of AED100,000 ($27,225), which will be doubled in the event of repeat offences.

Additional measures include suspension of all services and support programmes for the farm owner, disconnection of electricity, confiscation of mining equipment, and referral to relevant authorities for further legal action.

ADAFSA underlined that farmland must be used exclusively for agriculture and livestock activities as defined by legislation.

Any misuse risks the continuity of support services provided by the authority and runs counter to its sustainability policies.

The authority urged all Abu Dhabi farm owners and agricultural workers to comply with regulations and avoid activities outside permitted economic uses, warning that improper practices could jeopardise farm operations and the wider agricultural ecosystem.