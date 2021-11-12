Benefits of an audio ecosystem for IT managers

As an IT professional, your responsibilities are ever changing. Your time and budget are valuable and finding a solution that can meet all of your needs can be a real challenge. The bottom line is you need a solution that you can install and manage all on your own.

That’s where Shure comes in. Shure Stem Ecosystem is one of the conference room ecosystems that gives you the freedom to seamlessly blend audio into any room for a fully customisable conference room solution.

Shure Stem ecosystem is made up of three audio devices (Table, Wall, and Ceiling) that work in tandem with Shure’s support devices (Control and Hub). This way, you can mix and match to create a customised solution to meet the needs of every room in your organisation.

Know exactly what you need before you buy

There is nothing worse than ordering an audio device that you thought would cover the room only to find out that it doesn’t cover your space. Stem RoomDesign is just one of the many features of Shure Stem ecosystem platform that helps you eliminate the guesswork of choosing the right conference room audio devices.

With RoomDesign, you can virtually recreate any room, drag and drop in Shure Stem Ecosystem mix and matchable products, and even shows you the estimated audio coverage. Now, you know exactly what you need in your meeting room before you spend a single dirham.

Install on your own

Anyone can install the Shure Stem Ecosystem on their own in minutes and the best part is it won’t break your budget.

To set up the ecosystem just place your products wherever you want in the room, connect them to your network with a single Ethernet cable, and assign them to a room on the Shure Stem Ecosystem platform and you’re all set.

Shure Stem Ecosystem plays well with others

We know that you want something that works with the platforms you love. That’s why Shure created solutions that work with all your favorite video conferencing software. So, if you want to use Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, or any other of your favourites, you can rest assured knowing they’re compatible with your new favorite conference room ecosystem.

In addition to being compatible with your favorite platforms, Shure is compatible with Dante by Audinate and Stem Wall has camera mounting capabilities for an AVer Cam 340+, a Huddly IQ with other options soon to come.

No additional training

Because Shure Stem Ecosystem integrates with the platforms you know and love and was designed with you in mind, you won’t even need to re-train your users on the Stem ecosystem because it’s that intuitive.

Easy to manage

Whether you’re an IT manager that has a few conference rooms or you’re managing 200+ rooms in your organisation, you don’t want to have to go to every single room in order to know if the audio for each room is working properly. That’s where the ecosystem platform comes in to play.

Since Shure’s devices are networkable you can utilise the Shure Stem Ecosystem platform and get a snapshot of what’s happening across your entire organisation at any given moment, all in one place making management easier than ever.

Perfect for standardising

Because Shure Stem Ecosystem allows you to mix and match devices, you don’t have to worry about trying to find different devices from different manufacturers that will hopefully integrate with each other.

There’s literally a solution for every room in your organisation because you can customise your coverage needs to meet each and every room no matter the shape, size, configuration, or even preference for device placement.

By having one go-to audio solution for all your conference room audio needs, you can manage your organisation more effectively and rest easy knowing that conference room audio will never be an issue again.