DP World deploys electric internal transfer vehicles at its Thailand facility

Dubai-based DP World, a leading global supply chain provider, took another significant step towards its decarbonisation strategy by deploying five new electric internal transfer vehicles (eITVs) within its operations at Laem Chabang International Terminal (LCIT) in Thailand.

The first batch of eITVs is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 60 per cent compared to current diesel-powered ITVs. DP World aims to complete the full conversion of its fleet by 2030, which will decrease the terminal’s overall carbon footprint by around 12 per cent, in comparison to baseline emissions of 2022.

On-site solar generation projects are already underway at LCIT, including its Container Freight Station (CFS) warehouse and other key locations within the terminal. These efforts form part of the Port Authority of Thailand’s (PAT) Green Port Strategy, supporting its goal of transforming Laem Chabang Port into a green port by 2030.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, coimmented: “This is an important step forward for both DP World and LCIT.

“With the support of the relevant authorities, we’ve been able to bring these eITVs to life. Deploying these eITVs marks a critical milestone in our decarbonisation journey, demonstrating that operational excellence and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.”

Beyond environmental benefits, the eITVs will enhance operational efficiency by facilitating container transport between vessels and the yard, enabling faster vessel turnaround times and improving overall terminal efficiency.

DP World has successfully implemented similar electrification initiatives across its global ports, including Port of Brisbane on Fisherman Island in Australia and Manila South Harbour in the Philippines.