Dubai launches first-time homebuyer scheme for properties under $1.36m

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched a bold new programme aimed at first-time homebuyers — a move that leading developers say could drive long-term market growth, boost homeownership among UAE residents, and attract younger generations to real estate .

Badar Rashid Alblooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, described the initiative as a major milestone: “This programme comes at a time when the concept of ownership is being redefined. Younger generations—especially digital natives—have been increasingly drawn to fluid, high-risk assets like cryptocurrency and equities, leaving traditional real estate sidelined.

“What DLD has done is reframe real estate as not just a stable asset, but an accessible and aspirational one.

“By removing financial and procedural barriers, Dubai is making it easier for first-time buyers to see property not as a distant dream, but as a practical step toward financial security and rootedness.

“We believe this is a turning point that will attract a new wave of buyers and energize the entire market.”

The programme is open to UAE residents aged 18 and above who have never owned property in Dubai. Eligible buyers will have access to:

Preferential pricing from top developers

Flexible mortgage options from leading banks

Fee relief through instalment plans on DLD registration

Properties priced under AED5m ($1.36m) qualify

The initiative places Dubai alongside leading countries that support first-time buyers:

Canada: Tax exemptions and savings incentives.

Tax exemptions and savings incentives. Finland: Subsidised mortgages for ages 18–35.

Subsidised mortgages for ages 18–35. Netherlands: Exemptions on transfer taxes for buyers under 35.

Exemptions on transfer taxes for buyers under 35. Australia: Grants and stamp duty relief via FHOG.

Grants and stamp duty relief via FHOG. Ireland: Shared equity schemes easing deposit burdens.

Shared equity schemes easing deposit burdens. United States (selected states): Homestead exemptions and property tax relief.

Alblooshi said: “Dubai is entering this space with a solution that is not only globally competitive but locally relevant. It reflects a clear understanding of today’s economic realities and generational priorities.

“Just as global cities have rethought the affordability equation, Dubai is doing the same—while retaining its hallmark investor appeal.”

Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Real Estate Strategy 2033, the initiative is expected to enhance long-term market stability by shifting the dynamic toward end-user ownership.