Nominations closed for 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025

Marking a change from previous editions, this year’s list introduces a refined framework, broader regional scope, and a three-category structure designed to better reflect the diversity and dynamism of Arab influence in 2025.

Focused approach

The 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025 will be organised into three key categories, each celebrating a distinct form of impact:

Disruptors: This category honours the innovators breaking barriers and redefining industries. Whether in fintech, sustainability, fashion, media, or technology, these are the bold thinkers driving rapid transformation and tackling the future head-on.

Visionaries: Focused on purposeful leadership, this group includes cultural pioneers, policymakers, business leaders, and thinkers who are shaping long-term narratives and inspiring global audiences. These individuals don’t just respond to change, they lead it.

Family Dynasties: This category recognises the guardians of legacy, individuals leading historic Arab business families into a new era while upholding the traditions and values that built their foundations. It’s about balancing heritage with innovation.

Each category reflects a core mission: to capture the broad spectrum of influence Arab individuals and families are having on the world today, from grassroots change to global headlines.

A smarter, sharper evaluation system

This year’s list will be guided by Arabian Business’ advanced evaluation framework. Like The Dubai 100 and Indian Aces 2025, the 150 Most Influential Arabs will be selected using a proprietary algorithm and an expert review panel. Candidates will be assessed across nine weighted metrics that reflect both tangible success and intangible influence:

Inspiration (20%)

Legacy (15%)

Economic Contribution (15%)

Cultural Impact (10%)

Community Engagement (10%)

Entrepreneurial Achievement (10%)

Social Media Presence (10%)

Environmental Impact (5%)

Innovation (5%)

This balanced approach ensures that those making a difference, whether through disruptive business models, generational leadership, or cultural impact, are recognised with fairness and transparency.

Celebrating leadership, legacy, and bold thinking

Over the years, Arabian Business has recognised hundreds of Arab leaders across sectors, from royalty and global CEOs to creators, scientists, and public figures. The 2025 list aims to build on that legacy with a sharper focus on relevance, diversity, and forward-thinking impact.

While nominations are now officially closed, anticipation is building ahead of the September 29 launch. The final list will be published across Arabian Business’ digital platforms, offering a definitive snapshot of influence in the Arab world today.

With its new format and powerful lineup, the 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025 is more than just a ranking, it’s a reflection of the Arab world’s evolving leadership and its growing global reach.