Sharjah real estate: Alef breaks ground on $300m Al Mamsha Raseel development

Sharjah real estate developer Alef has broken ground on Al Mamsha Raseel, the third zone of its landmark “Al Mamsha” development located in Muwaileh, Sharjah.

Valued at AED1.1bn ($300m), the project is expected to be completed by December 2028.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Alef officials, representatives from CC7, the contracting company, as well as representatives from the design and engineering teams.

Al Mamsha Raseel in Sharjah

Al Mamsha Raseel will offer 2,210 modern residential units, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, each with private balconies.

The development will also feature lush green spaces, water features, and interactive fountains, all designed to deliver a fully integrated living experience that prioritises quality of life and aligns with Sharjah’s progressive urban vision.

Alef stated that the Al Mamsha Raseel project is a strategic step in its journey to redefine the concept of residential communities in Sharjah.

Al Mamsha is the emirate’s first fully walkable community, designed to offer a safe, pedestrian-friendly environment that adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and urban planning.

The addition of the Al Mamsha Raseel real estate project reinforces Alef’s commitment to creating high-quality living spaces that meet the evolving aspirations of residents and investors alike.