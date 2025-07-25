Smart Capital, Smarter Homes: FAB new services offer business-minded investors a strategic edge

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) offers a timely solution for professionals, investors, and high-net-worth individuals seeking efficient and cost-conscious conventional and Islamic home financing in a rising interest/profit rate environment and an increasingly competitive property market. Through its FAB Elite Mortgage and FAB Islamic Elite home finance options, the bank delivers financial products that appeal to the bottom line, without compromising flexibility or compliance preferences.

Real estate remains a cornerstone of long-term wealth accumulation, and in the UAE’s dynamic property landscape, buyers are increasingly looking for tailored financial solutions. FAB understands this demand and has launched exclusive mortgage and Islamic home finance offers that not only support ownership of premium properties but also enhance one’s broader investment strategy.

Whether it’s purchasing a high-end residence, completing a developer handover, or planning to expand your real estate portfolio, FAB Elite home financing’s fixed-rate options, starting at 3.99% deliver a rare mix of stability and value with a variety of rewards.

Mortgage and finance clients can save up to AED 25,000 in processing and associated fees, an enticing incentive for first-time buyers or investors targeting luxury units. For those refinancing or transferring an existing loan/finance, the perks are just as compelling. Clients can avail up to 180 days of grace before their first payment. They are also eligible for refunds on processing and valuation fees with no early settlement charges and a full waiver on mortgage or home finance buyout fees.

These benefits ensure that both new and existing property owners can optimize their financial planning while securing high-value assets.

Favourable rates and cost savings are not the only benefits of the new services. FAB is raising the stakes with an extraordinary incentive: a chance to win up to 1.5 KG of gold. Every eligible mortgage or home finance application is automatically entered into this exclusive draw, adding an exciting layer of reward to an already interesting opportunity.

For those seeking Islamic finance options, FAB Islamic’s Elite Home Finance also offers competitive offerings. Clients enjoy the same fixed profit rate of 3.99%, identical savings, and gold giveaway eligibility, all within a fully Shariah-compliant framework.

The tailored service includes access to exclusive Islamic credit card products that align with your lifestyle and ethical values, underscoring FAB Islamic’s commitment to principled yet powerful financial solutions.

Every investor receives dedicated support from FAB’s expert mortgage and home finance advisors, professionals skilled in navigating the complexities of property transactions and optimising high-value deals. Whether acquiring a luxury holiday home, diversifying a global portfolio, or preparing to transfer wealth across generations, FAB ensures every step is strategically sound.

With up to five years of fixed-rate certainty, investors can lock in today’s attractive rates and ride out potential fluctuations in future financing costs, securing both peace of mind and long-term profitability. In an age where informed property investment is a mark of true financial acumen, FAB’s Elite Mortgage and Elite Home Finance go beyond traditional lending. They represent a gateway to wealth preservation, lifestyle enhancement, and unique rewards, gold included.

For discerning investors who demand more than just a home, FAB delivers property finance with the polish, precision, and prestige they deserve.

To learn more or to apply, visit FAB Islamic Elite Home finance or FAB Elite Mortgage.