Sport Industry Forum returns to Abu Dhabi with global leaders and game-changing conversations

The region’s premier gathering of sports leaders, the Sport Industry Forum , returns to Abu Dhabi on 1–2 October 2025 with its most ambitious edition yet. Hosted at the newly renovated Yas Conference Centre, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi the Forum will once again bring together decision-makers from government, sport, and business to shape the future of the industry across the Middle East. If you are working in sport or want to know more about sport and investment in the region, this is something you shouldn’t miss!

Why attend Sport Industry Forum?

Founded in 2014, the Sport Industry Forum was created to fill a critical gap: a dedicated platform for leaders in sport across the Middle East to connect, collaborate, and accelerate the growth of the sport industry.

“In 2014, there was no platform in the region where decision-makers in sport could come together,” said Sally Corander, founder of the Forum. “We wanted to create meaningful dialogue and develop proactive solutions that don’t just discuss the future of sport here, but actively shape it.”

What began as a small UAE-focused gathering has since grown into a global event attracting more than 450 senior leaders annually. The Forum has become a trusted platform where announcements are made, policies shaped, and partnerships formed – cementing its reputation as the must-attend event for the regional sports industry.

Milestones and Memorable Moments

From the exclusive unveiling of the UAE National Sports Strategy in 2023 to headline interviews with NBA executives Cynt Marshall and Ethan Casson that had audiences laughing one minute and in tears the next, the Forum has built a legacy of standout moments.

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, described an early edition as having “exceeded expectations” – a statement that set the tone for the Forum’s trajectory.

Action, Not Just Conversation

Unlike other gatherings, the Sport Industry Forum is built on action. Attendees gain unrivalled access to the people and ideas shaping sport across the Middle East. Discussions have sparked collaborations ranging from grassroots programmes and sponsorship deals to major investment strategies.

“The Forum isn’t about theory – it’s where relationships turn into partnerships and conversations turn into impact,” the organisers note.

2025 Edition: Global Voices, Regional Relevance

The 2025 edition promises a dynamic mix of perspectives, with speakers including:

Alexis Ohanian, Co-Founder of Reddit and Founding Owner of Angel City FC

John Terry, Former Captain, Chelsea FC and England

Robbie Fowler, Former Liverpool FC and England striker

H.E. Ghanim Al Hajeri, Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Sports

Kelly Flatow, EVP Global Events, NBA

Danny Townsend, CEO, SURJ Sports Investment

Andrew Thompson, Managing Director, SailGP

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Tad Brown, CEO, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jamaal Lesane, COO, Madison Square Garden Sports (New York Knicks)



Sessions will spotlight the region’s most pressing opportunities, from Saudi Arabia’s sports investment strategy to tech and equity in women’s sport, leadership lessons from elite athletes, and case studies from global properties such as the NBA, SailGP, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Beyond the Stage

The Forum’s parent organisation, Interact, ensures the impact extends beyond two days of discussion. Insights from the event are carried forward into community health programmes, strategic partnerships, and long-term physical activity development initiatives across the region—turning conversation into measurable change.

Networking with Purpose

In addition to world-class content, attendees will enjoy exclusive networking opportunities, including a Padel Networking Evening on 30 September and a reception at Yas Marina Circuit.

Official Supporters and Partners

The 2025 Forum is once again supported by the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, alongside the Department of Community Development and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Official partners include Ethara and OVG Middle East, with Yas Conference Centre providing a state-of-the-art home for this year’s discussions.