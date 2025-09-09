UAE announces 1-step renewal and replacement for Emirates ID

The UAE has introduced new one-step renewal and replacement for Emirates ID cards for citizens.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has streamlined Emirates ID renewal and replacement services for citizens into a single-step process, as part of the second cycle of the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

Under the new update, applicants now only need to submit their request and pay the fees. The system then automatically determines the validity period based on age, similar to the UAE passport system.

Emirates ID card in the UAE

The authority explained that the process “is carried out in a single step, consisting of submitting the application and paying the fees.”

Non-essential fields such as address details and other pre-stored data have been removed, while the Emirates ID template is displayed on a single page to simplify applications.

Validity periods are now set automatically: 10 years for citizens aged 21 and above, and 5 years for those under 21 when applying for renewal.

For replacements, the card is issued according to the remaining validity of the existing card, with applicants unable to change the validity field.

The authority said the enhancements are part of efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, modernise smart services, and improve customer experience.

The upgraded services are available through the authority’s website and mobile app, giving citizens faster and more efficient access to Emirates ID renewal and replacement.