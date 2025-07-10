UAE reviews draft federal budget for 2026

The UAE’s General Budget Committee has held its 13th meeting to review the draft general budget for the fiscal year 2026, signalling the next phase of the nation’s financial planning and policy direction.

Chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the meeting took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The committee reviewed the draft 2026 federal budget as part of the broader five-year financial framework (2022–2026), developed in coordination with all federal entities under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance.

UAE budget 2026

The budget preparation adheres to Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2019 on Public Finance, along with its amendments and relevant decisions.

The committee also reviewed:

Budget proposals from various federal entities

The financial position for the first half of fiscal year 2025, including cash inflows and outflows

Updated revenue and expenditure forecasts for 2026

These projections reflect sustained recovery across key economic sectors and align with positive national growth indicators.

The committee directed the completion of all procedures required for finalising the draft 2026 budget, which will be submitted to the UAE Cabinet for approval. It also recommended taking appropriate measures based on current financial trends and economic forecasts.

The committee commended the Ministry of Finance for its effective coordination with federal entities and for updating the draft budget in response to shifting global and local economic conditions.

The meeting was attended by senior UAE leaders including Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.