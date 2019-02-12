Former Spandau Ballet lead singer Tony Hadley to headline Taste of Dubai 2019

Joining the line-up of music acts at Taste of Dubai from 7-9 March will be South African inspired band 4TheMusic and soul, jazz, pop and blues singer Sam Tring

Tony Hadley, the former lead singer with Spandau Ballet, will headline the opening night of Taste of Dubai on Thursday March 7 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Kick-starting the weekend of live entertainment at the food, drink and music festival, the former lead singer of Spandau Ballet will perform classic hits including True, Gold and Only When You Leave, for the first time at Taste of Dubai.

Joining the line-up of music acts at Taste of Dubai from 7-9 March will be South African inspired band 4TheMusic and soul, jazz, pop and blues singer Sam Tring. There will be Italian eight-piece jazz band Mark Zitti and the Fratelli Coltelli and also Stephanie Goudie with her 4-piece band playing classic jazz and soul covers from the 70's, 80's and 90's. Bringing the evening to a climax will be local DJ Sheps taking to the decks on the main festival stage.

The three-day food extravaganza, presented by VisitBritain and Wego, offers visitors the chance to taste 20 of the city’s best restaurants dishes, be inspired by tips and tricks from this year’s new line-up of celebrity chefs, participate in live cooking demonstrations while enjoying the non-stop live music throughout the weekend.

For a limited time, early bird tickets are available for Thursday evening with Tony Hadley ex Spandau Ballet on the 7th March - doors open from 4pm. More details at www.tasteofdubaifestival.com