The DIFC Hot Air Balloon will be operated by Balloon Adventures Emirates, providing an unforgettable experience for DIFC clients and the wider public.

DIFC Hot Air Balloon will be operated by Balloon Adventures Emirates as financial hub celebrates milestone year

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has unveiled the DIFC Hot Air Balloon in celebration of its 15-year anniversary.

The DIFC Hot Air Balloon will be operated by Balloon Adventures Emirates, providing an unforgettable experience for DIFC clients and the wider public to fly over the dunes of Dubai with falcons, followed by a buffet breakfast in a desert setting.

The balloon symbolises the centre’s growth journey since its inception in 2004 and also signifies the exploration of new directions by pioneering uncharted aspects of the financial services landscape, a statement said.

“DIFC has come a long way since its inception 15 years ago, and we owe it to our long-standing clients for making our journey such a successful one,” said Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC.

“We are excited to embark on our new period of growth together with our community of over 23,000 professionals working across more than 2,000 companies, as we reach new heights in the next 15 years and beyond.”

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday approved a new chapter in the development of the DIFC with the launch of DIFC 2.0.

The DIFC’s phased growth plan will triple the scale of the financial hub, adding a total of 13 million square feet of space.

The development of DIFC 2.0 will commence immediately and will be completed in several stages.

Upon completion, the new district will comprise 6.4 million square feet of office space, 2.6 million square feet of creative space, 1.5 million square feet of residences, 1.3 million square feet of retail space and 700,000 square feet devoted to leisure and entertainment.

This will be complemented by a financial campus covering approximately 400,000 square feet, an additional 250,000 square feet of hospitality offerings, and 3.5 million square feet of car parking space.