Emirates NBD apologises after upgrade 'teething issues' causes service chaos

Emirates NBD has apologised to customers who have endured a frustrating weekend and have been unable to access online and mobile banking and other systems.

The bank said the issue has been caused as a result of an upgrade to its core banking system, which is designed to “provide a better and safer banking experience for customers”.

However, there was no timeline given by Emirates NBD as to when the problem will be fixed.

A spokesperson for Emirates NBD said: “We have encountered some teething issues and sincerely regret the delay and apologise for the inconvenience to our customers. Our teams have identified the issues and are working hard to resolve these at the earliest.”

According to a statement from the bank, customers can continue to use their Emirates NBD debit and credit cards, withdraw cash from any of the bank’s ATMs, transact at any shopping outlet and continue making online purchases.

The spokesperson added: “Our branches are operational and available to service customer banking needs. We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore uninterrupted online and mobile banking services that should be available soon.”