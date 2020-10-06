We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Banking & Finance
Tue 6 Oct 2020 06:48 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Abu Dhabi fund buys $750m stake in retail arm of Indian giant Reliance

Subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will buy a 1.2% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures

Abu Dhabi fund buys $750m stake in retail arm of Indian giant Reliance

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest 55.1 billion rupees ($750 million) in Reliance Industries’ retail arm.

ADIA will buy a 1.2 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, according to a statement, valuing the business at 4.29 trillion rupees.

Abu Dhabi funds in talks with India's Reliance over retail unit deal - sources

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company understood to be in discussions with Indian giant

Last week, Arabian Business quoted sources saying that both ADIA and Mubadala were keen to buy stakes. Mubadala announced its $844 million deal last week.

With the latest investment, RRVL has raised 377.1 billion rupees from global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.

UAE's Mubadala confirms $844m stake deal in retail unit of Indian giant Reliance

Mubadala says its investment will translate into a 1.40% equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

Reliance Retail runs supermarkets, India’s largest consumer electronics chain, a cash-and-carry wholesaler, fast-fashion outlets and an online grocery store called JioMart.

It reported 1.63 trillion rupees in revenue in the year through March. The unit operates almost 12,000 stores in nearly 7,000 towns.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said: “We are delighted with ADIA’s current investment and continued support and hope to benefit from its strong track record of over four decades of value creation globally."

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, executive director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, added: “Reliance Retail has rapidly  established itself as one of the leading retail businesses in India and, by leveraging both its physical and digital supply chains, is strongly positioned for further growth.

"This investment is consistent with our strategy of investing in market leading businesses in Asia linked tothe region’s consumption-driven growth and rapid technological advancement.”

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Staff writer

Read next

Lebanese pound: the most undervalued currency in the world

How coronavirus is changing banking for the better

UAE-Bahrain trade returning to pre-coronavirus levels