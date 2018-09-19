Expo 2020 construction on track for 2019 finish

The Expo 2020 meeting was chaired by committee chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who is also the President of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.

The Dubai Metro extension Route 2020 due for completion six months before the world fair opens

Construction at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai South is progressing as scheduled, with main operations on track to be completed by October 2019, according to the world fair’s higher committee, which met on Wednesday to review the project’s developments.

The scheduled date, which applies solely to Expo-built structures, leaves a year for event operations, landscaping and fitouts among other elements. The site, located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport, covers a total of 4.38 sq km, including a 2 sq km gated area.

Participating countries, which will have dedicated timelines for their pavilions, have also begun construction.

Moreover, the Dubai Metro extension Route 2020 is on track for completion six months before Expo opens.

The committee meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the committee and Director General of The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau. Other attendees included Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Chairman of Emaar Properties Mohamed Alabbar.

Chairman of the UAE National Media Council Dr Sultan Al Jaber said the UAE pavilion will focus on highlighting the nation’s past and present, while offering a glimpse of its future.

There are over 170 countries participating at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is expected to attract 25 million visitors, of whom more than 70% are projected to come from outside the UAE.

The fair’s committee also reviewed the development of the Mobility and Sustainability Thematic Pavilions, which will represent Expo 2020’s three subthemes, along with the Opportunity Thematic Pavilion.

Expo 2020 is the first world expo to be held in MEA and South Asia. It will run for six months from 20 October, 2020 to 10 April, 2021 with the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.