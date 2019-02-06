UAE launches third food bank in drive to reduce waste

The UAE Food Bank has so far collected and distributed around 4,500 tons of food since its inception.

UAE Food Bank also signs partnership charters with the Saudi Food Bank, Eta'am, and the Sudanese Food Bank

The third food bank has started operations in the UAE as part of the country's plans to reduce food waste.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality and deputy chairman of the UAE Food Bank launched the facility in Al Muhaisnah-2 in Dubai.

The UAE Food Bank also signed strategic partnership charters with the Saudi Food Bank, Eta’am, and the Sudanese Food Bank, a statement said.

“We aim to involve the largest number of community organisations and volunteers in a new charity system that follows the footsteps of the founding fathers,” said Al Hajri.

“Through the UAE Food Bank, we seek to consolidate this aspect in our new generations by offering everyone the opportunity to be part of a lasting charitable and humanitarian approach."

The UAE Food Bank has so far collected and distributed around 4,500 tons of food since its inception. Since the beginning of 2018, it received about 790 tons of various foodstuffs.

The initiative was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in conjunction with the celebrations marking the 11th anniversary of his Accession Day.

The bank collects surplus fresh and canned food from hotels, restaurants, hospitality establishments, farms, food factories and food product markets in accordance with the approved health and safety standards in Dubai and distribute them inside and outside the country in cooperation with a network of local and international charity and humanitarian organisations.