Dubai conferences and concerts allowed to return under strict measures

Dubai concerts and live events are able to resume for the first time since closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said a new government directive.

However, strict health and safety measures must be observed, including full santisation and thermal screening of everyone entering the event, Time Out Dubai reported.

All concerts, live business events, conferences and MICE events are permitted, but capacity and social distancing regulations must be enforced, said the mandate, which is dated August 3.

At seated events there must be a minimum of two metres social distancing – meaning one person per four square metres.

Online ticket purchasing is encouraged, while social distancing markers must be displayed on floors at box offices for queues.

There should be a staggered time system for access, while staff and ushers must wear masks at all times.

Venues must be sanitised every 30 minutes for events of more than 25 people, and every hour for events under 25 people, as well as at the end of each day and at the end of the event.

Stage speakers and performers can remove mask during performances only if they can maintain at least four metres of physical distancing measure with the audience.

Standing events have the same guidelines as seating, but there must be marking on the floor to show individual space and group space.

Staff working at events must also adhere to strict guidelines.

The new directive marks the first signal to reopen Dubai events since the emirate locked down in early March this year and shut down most of the city’s social and business calendar.