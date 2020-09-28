Sheikh Mohammed launches project to shape the UAE's next 50 years

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday launched the Designing the Next 50 project to involve the public in shaping the future of the UAE.

The project will establish the pillars and components of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 as part of plans to develop a comprehensive development plan for the next five decades beyond 2021.

Sheikh Mohammed, pictured below, said: "Fifty years ago, the UAE’s founders started a mission to involve people in shaping the country’s future that we see today. They started from the desert with ambitions that reached outer space. They gathered and discussed people’s ideas while living in different circumstances with fewer resources, but they were united by the same spirit and extensive efforts that aimed for the summit. Their mission made history and redefined the concept of modern societies."

He added in comments published by state news agency WAM: "Today, we revive the mission of the UAE’s founders. Today, we begin our mission to prepare for the next 50 years that lead up to the UAE’s Centennial. Our duty is to design the UAE of the future for the next generations and to involve our people in this mission just like our founders did. We invite citizens and residents to join us in shaping the future of the UAE."

The project will be overseen by the 50-year development plan committee, chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

A digital platform will be launched to gather ideas from citizens and residents on shaping the UAE’s next 50 years in sectors including health, education, social development, economy, environment, housing, tourism, entrepreneurship, investment, skill development, societal values, culture, family relations, sports, youth, food security, science and advanced technologies.

Meetings will also bring together UAE’s ministers with members of the public while panel discussions and brainstorming sessions will also take place across the UAE.

Public and private entities will use tools including remote meetings, surveys and discussion sessions to receive feedback from the public.

The private sector’s key role will focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and entrepreneurs while a special edition of youth circles will be held, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, to inspire dialogue among young people.

Sheikh Mohammed said the project’s numerous events and activities will result in a unified societal vision to make the UAE one of the world’s best countries to live in within the next five decades.

In December 2019, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, declared 2020 to be the year of preparations for the next 50 years.