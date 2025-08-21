Abu Dhabi Police seize 377kg of crystal meth hidden in sewing machines

Abu Dhabi Police , in cooperation with the National Drug Control Service, have arrested a gang of three Asian nationals in possession of 377kg of crystal meth concealed inside oil cans designed for sewing machines.

The operation was carried out by anti-narcotics officers who uncovered the gang’s professional smuggling method and intercepted the drugs before they could be distributed.

Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, said the suspects attempted to disguise the drugs using an innovative method, but “the expertise and vigilance of the officers thwarted their plan.”

Abu Dhabi crystal meth bust

He added that the success of the operation reflects the leadership’s continuous support in providing the necessary resources to combat narcotics, in line with the national strategy of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority to strengthen security and safety in the emirate.

Al Dhaheri also urged the public not to be deceived by claims that drugs bring happiness or relief, warning of their severe negative impact on health and safety. He called on community members to promptly report any drug-related information through the “Aman” service hotline 8002626.