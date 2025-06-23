Ajman reduces work hours and launches remote work Fridays from July1

Ajman has unveiled a new plan with reduced hours and remote work on Fridays.

The “Balanced Summer” initiative for government employees is aimed at promoting work-life balance, family cohesion, and environmental sustainability during the summer months.

The plan was approved during a meeting of the Ajman Executive Council chaired by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Ajman work hours

Under the initiative, 100 per cent remote work will be in effect every Friday from July 1 to August 22, 2025.

In addition, working hours from Monday to Thursday will be reduced to seven hours, running from 7.30 am to 2.30 pm across all government entities. Key features of the Balanced Summer initiative include:

100 per cent remote work on Fridays (July 1 – August 22)

Reduced office hours: Monday to Thursday, 7.30 am – 2.30pm

Essential services to continue via flexible internal arrangements

End-of-summer impact report due in September 2025

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s “Year of Community” and Ajman Vision 2030, aiming to support family stability, employee happiness, and environmental goals by reducing commuting emissions.

Sheikh Ammar stated that human well-being is central to government success, emphasising that a supportive and flexible work environment leads to higher institutional efficiency and better public service delivery.

The Ajman Human Resources Department, in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, will oversee implementation and evaluate the initiative’s outcomes related to performance, satisfaction, and community impact.

This move reflects a growing trend across the UAE towards adopting progressive, employee-focused policies that enhance productivity while supporting broader sustainability and social goals.