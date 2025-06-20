Certified Collectibles Group opens Dubai office as comics, trading cards and autographs grow as alternative investment category

Dubai collectors and memorabilia investors will be able to authenticate valuables and trade items with greater security after the Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) officially opened its first full-time office in the Middle East.

The opening comes as trading cards, rare currencies, comic books and sports cards are increasingly viewed as tangible assets with investment value.

Located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) the major expansion for the global collectibles powerhouse provides on-the-ground access in the UAE for the grading and authentication of:

Coins

Paper money

Comic books

Magazines

Trading card games (TCGs)

Sports cards

Non-sports cards

Certified Collectibles Group in Dubai

The new location enables collectors and dealers in the region to submit their prized items directly to CCG Middle East, the Group’s regional affiliate.

All submissions will be securely transported to CCG’s global headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, for expert grading, then returned to Dubai—fully insured and tariff-free under a Temporary Importation under Bond (TIB) procedure.

Arafaat Ali Khan, CCG Managing Director, Middle East, said: “The extraordinary interest expressed by collectors and dealers at the shows and the calibre of collectibles entrusted to us for grading are strong indicators of the market’s potential.

“I am excited to contribute to its advancement as we make the services of the CCG companies more accessible.”

CCG brands now available in the UAE, include Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) for coins, tokens and medals; Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) for banknotes; Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) for comic books, magazines and trading cards; James Spence Authentication (JSA) for autograph verification.

Autographed comics and trading cards can now be submitted, with autographed memorabilia services to follow soon.

CCG is the first global third-party collectibles grading company to establish a permanent office in the Middle East. The Group’s move follows enthusiastic response at recent events like Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi and The Currency Fair in Dubai, where collectors lined up to submit items for evaluation.

Services now available online via dedicated UAE websites and collectors across the region can now explore services and prepare submissions at the dedicated portals.

NGCcoin.ae – For coins, tokens and medals

PMGnotes.ae – For paper money

CGCcomics.ae – For comics and magazines

CGCcards.ae – For trading card games, sports and non-sports cards

Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG, said: “CCG is proud to be the first major third-party grading service to accept submissions full-time in the Middle East.

“This expansion is reflective of our commitment to adding value, trust and transparency to the world of collectibles by making expert certification available to collectors and dealers everywhere.”

With more than 100m collectibles certified since 1987, CCG’s expansion into the UAE aligns with growing demand from a rising generation of collectors across the Middle East.

The new Dubai office gives regional enthusiasts easier access to the same globally trusted standards relied on by collectors in the US, UK, Germany, and China.

This launch further cements Dubai’s role as a global hub not just for finance and art—but now also for authenticated and graded collectibles, a fast-growing niche within alternative investments.