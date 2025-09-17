Dubai removes 1,387 abandoned vehicles in H1 2025, issues 6,187 warnings

Dubai Municipality has removed 1,387 abandoned vehicles and equipment during the first half of 2025 as part of its year-round campaigns to maintain the city’s cleanliness and aesthetic appeal.

In the same period, 6,187 removal warnings were issued across residential, commercial, and industrial areas of the emirate.

Eng. Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Addressing abandoned vehicles is one of our top priorities in maintaining Dubai’s urban environment and enhancing its attractiveness.

Abandoned vehicles in Dubai

“Our field teams work year-round to monitor and remove abandoned vehicles wherever they are found — whether on roads, in public parking areas, or on sandy plots.

“In the first half of this year alone, we achieved a positive public response rate of 77.6 percent in resolving abandoned vehicle cases, and we will continue strengthening partnerships and awareness efforts to raise this figure even further.”

The Municipality explained that the process begins with field teams recording vehicle details in the smart system before issuing warning notices that give owners 3 to 15 days to act, depending on the vehicle’s condition and location.

For Dubai-registered vehicles, owners also receive an SMS alert via the Roads and Transport Authority. If the warning period expires without action, the vehicle is removed in coordination with Emirates Parking and transferred to the company’s impound yard in Al Awir.

Dubai Municipality has also launched awareness campaigns to encourage vehicle owners to maintain their cars, avoid leaving them unattended for long periods, and use safe, designated parking areas.

The authority stressed that preserving Dubai’s cleanliness and visual appeal is a shared responsibility, calling on residents to contribute by regularly cleaning vehicles, using protective covers, and avoiding sandy or deserted locations.