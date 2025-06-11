Eid Al Adha in Dubai saw 630,000 travellers pass through ports

Almost 630,000 passengers passed through Dubai’s ports during the Eid Al Adha holidays , with air travel being the most popular route.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs revealed that the total number of arriving and departing travellers through all the emirate’s ports during the Eid Al Adha holiday, from June 5 to June 8, 2025, reached 629,559 passengers.

This figure reflects the vibrancy that Dubai enjoys as a global hub for transit and residence.

Dubai Eid Al Adha travel

Dubai International Airport accounted for the largest share of this movement, registering 581,527 travellers.

Meanwhile, 46,863 travellers passed through the Hatta border post, and 1,169 more crossed via maritime ports during the same period.

Major General Talal Al-Shanqeeti, Assistant Director General of the Air Ports Sector, said the figures recorded during the Eid holiday reflect Dubai’s steadily growing position as a preferred travel hub for passengers from around the world—thanks to the seamless coordination on the ground and the activation of smart systems across all entry points.

He said: “We have made it a priority to ensure a seamless travel experience through smart gates and artificial intelligence technologies, which have contributed to speeding up procedures and improving the flow of movement”.

He added that the travel experience has become part of our commitment to enhancing quality of life, in line with the Dubai government’s approach to providing flexible services that meet individuals’ expectations and enhance the readiness of its institutions.

The results reflect the ability of GDRFA Dubai in collaboration and integrated coordination with strategic partners in the aviation and border sectors, to manage exceptional travel seasons with high efficiency, within a flexible work environment that keeps pace with innovation and continuous development requirements.