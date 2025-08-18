Meet the UAE’s first virtual family: ‘Latifa’ tops community vote

Digital Dubai has revealed the UAE’s first Emirati virtual family, following an interactive community initiative that attracted nearly 14,000 participants.

The campaign invited the public to vote for the name of the first Emirati virtual character, with “Latifa” securing 43 per cent of the votes, ahead of “Mira” (37 per cent) and “Dubai” (20 per cent).

Building on this strong public engagement, Digital Dubai introduced Latifa and her AI-generated family in a short video shared on social media. The digital family includes Latifa’s father Mohammed, mother Salama, and brother Rashid.

Designed to embody Emirati values, the virtual family acts as a set of “digital ambassadors,” connecting with diverse audiences in multiple languages. Their role is to help raise awareness about Dubai’s digital government services in a simple, engaging, and relatable way.

The initiative is part of the “Year of the Community”, declared by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to encourage participation and strengthen ties with community members.

Latifa 🥇✨ pic.twitter.com/sQrYNH4LgC — Digital Dubai دبي الرقمية (@DigitalDubai) August 18, 2025

Through storytelling and creative content, the family will highlight aspects of digital life in Dubai, promote safe and responsible online behaviour, and foster a culture of technology adoption.

In the next phase, Digital Dubai will develop integrated communication identities for each family member, rolling out storytelling and awareness content tailored to different age groups and community segments.

Latifa and her family will feature across social media platforms, making digital services more accessible through entertaining and educational formats.