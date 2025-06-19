Oman announces holiday for public and private sectors

Oman has announced an official holiday for public and private sectors at the end of this month.

Sunday, June 29 has been announced as an official holiday for employees of the public and private sectors on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1447 AH.

With Friday and Saturday being a typical weekend for many in the country, it means a three-day break, with workers able to rest from June 27 to 29.

Oman announces Islamic New Year holiday

The Ministry of Labour pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work—provided they compensate the workers for the holiday.