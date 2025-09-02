Oman launches Golden Residency as FDI tops $77.9bn

Oman has unveiled a landmark Golden Residency Program for Investors, offering renewable ten-year residency for investors and their families, as the Sultanate strengthens its position as a long-term investment destination.

The Golden Residency offers multiple pathways to residency, including property ownership in integrated tourism complexes, company establishment, government bonds or shares, and bank deposits.

Residency can also be granted to companies creating 50 jobs for Omani citizens or through nomination by foreign companies for their partners and key employees.

Oman Golden visa for investors

The initiative was announced by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion at the “Sustainable Business Environment” event in Salalah, held under the patronage of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and attended by Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

Nasima Yahya Al Balushi, Director General of the Investment Services Centre at the Ministry, said: “The Golden Residency represents the government’s commitment to creating a balanced investment environment combining quality opportunities and long-term stability.

“Oman ranked fourth globally in the Quality of Life Index for 2024, enhancing its appeal as both an investment and living destination.”

Alongside the Golden Residency, Oman introduced the “Distinguished Companies” Initiative and the electronic transfer of commercial registry ownership service on the Oman Business platform, part of its drive to simplify business procedures and enhance competitiveness.

FDI inflows have continued to strengthen, with foreign direct investment reaching 12.1 per cent of GDP in 2023, an annual growth rate of 10.6 per cent, and a cumulative total of OR30bn ($77.9bn) by end-2024.

Since its launch in February 2023, the Invest Oman platform has received 90 investment requests worth OR5.38bn ($13.9bn) and localised 43 projects worth OR2.25bn ($5.8bn) in strategic sectors including health, food security, industry and renewable energy.

Digital transformation is accelerating, with the Oman Business platform completing more than 800,000 transactions in 2024, rolling out 24 new e-services, and integrating with 17 government entities, raising e-service coverage to 89 per cent.

The Ministry also signed memoranda of cooperation with OPAL, Sultan Qaboos University, the German University of Technology, and Binaa for Professional Services to adopt advanced standards and technologies in construction, supporting governance, transparency, and SMEs in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Ibtisam Ahmed Al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, said these programmes reflect national priorities: “The launch of these programs and initiatives reflects national approaches toward enhancing the investment environment and preparing it to be more sustainable and competitive. This contributes to building a diversified economy based on knowledge and innovation, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.”

By placing long-term residency, digital reforms, and new investment pathways at the heart of its policy, Oman is signalling its ambition to attract global investors and create a diversified, knowledge-driven economy.