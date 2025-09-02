PayPal, Veon and Fortress expand into UAE as global firms choose Dubai and Abu Dhabi HQs

The UAE has strengthened its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for multinational headquarters , benefiting from its advanced legislative framework, world-class digital and financial infrastructure, and strategic location linking Asia, Africa, and Europe.

In 2025, several global corporations announced the establishment of new headquarters in the UAE or completed relocation processes, further cementing the country’s reputation as a global business hub.

Among the highlights, PayPal opened its first Middle East and Africa regional headquarters in Dubai in April 2025, serving more than 80 markets.

UAE an international HQ hub

Veon, the Nasdaq-listed global telecommunications company, moved its global headquarters to Dubai, becoming one of the largest international firms to base operations there.

In June, Partners Group, a global private equity firm, opened a regional office in Abu Dhabi.

Other newcomers included Bitcoin.com, which joined the DMCC Crypto Centre, and Fortress Investment Group, which announced the establishment of an Abu Dhabi office in May 2025 to advance its global strategy.

The UAE continues to host some of the world’s most prominent technology and financial giants — including Meta, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Visa and Mastercard — all of which have already chosen the country as their regional base.

The UAE’s appeal has been underscored by global rankings in 2025. The country was named the second most attractive emerging market in the Kearney Foundation’s FDI Confidence Index 2025 and ranked among the most competitive globally in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2025 issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

Industry leaders have praised the UAE’s investment climate. Mohamed Karam, Regional Manager at InSinkErator – a Whirlpool company, said: “The UAE has solidified its position as a preferred investment destination for multinational companies, thanks to its dynamic and advanced business environment marked by flexibility and high competitiveness.

“The country’s forward-looking economic policies, advanced infrastructure and investment-friendly legislation have made it a global hub for companies seeking sustainable growth opportunities.”

He added that the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and transition toward a circular economy further strengthens its appeal for technology, industry, and service companies.

Vinay Surana, Regional CEO for Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Allianz Partners, said: “The UAE market is distinguished by economic strength and advanced infrastructure, enabling it to create an integrated environment that values people while embracing innovation.

“The UAE provides multinational companies with ideal growth opportunities, supported by investment-friendly legislation, digital innovation, and high-quality services that deliver true added value to customers.”

Hasan Onder, President of Daikin Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, said: “The UAE has become one of the most attractive global investment destinations, thanks to its outstanding business environment that combines flexibility, innovation, and advanced infrastructure.

“Open economic policies and advanced regulations enhance the confidence of global companies seeking expansion, making the UAE both a promising market and a strategic platform for the wider Middle East and Africa.”

With its rapid economic growth, global competitiveness, and adoption of advanced technologies, the United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its role as a preferred destination for international headquarters and long-term investment.