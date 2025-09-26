Saudi Arabia to rehabilitate 33 sites under cloud seeding initiative

Saudi Arabia is advancing its national environmental targets with a new initiative to restore degraded rangelands and expand vegetation cover across the Kingdom.

The National Centre for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) has partnered with the Cloud Seeding Program to implement large-scale seeding and rainwater harvesting initiatives at 33 sites nationwide.

The collaboration represents an integrated model of environmental planning by aligning priority rehabilitation sites with cloud seeding operation maps. This ensures efforts are concentrated in areas best suited to maximise water availability and create optimal conditions for seed germination and plant growth.

Saudi cloud seeding

As part of the initiative, around 80 metric tons of native rangeland seeds from 40 scientifically selected species will be sown.

These species were chosen for their recognised ecological and economic value, with the goal of restoring rangelands, enhancing biodiversity, and strengthening natural ecosystems.

The targeted sites cover diverse landscapes across:

Al Jouf

Northern Borders

Hail

Qassim

Madinah

Makkah

Riyadh

Eastern Region

Aseer

These regions ensure wide geographic coverage and ecological variety.

The initiative supports NCVC’s broader efforts to combat desertification, reduce sand encroachment, improve soil fertility and water retention, and enhance biodiversity by creating suitable habitats for native plants and supporting the return of wildlife.

It also aims to contribute to national food security through healthier and more resilient rangeland ecosystems.