Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Company and UAE’s G42 named among TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Company and UAE-based G42 have been named to the prestigious TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2025, a global list recognising organisations making extraordinary impact across business, culture, innovation, and sustainability.

The annual list, curated by TIME editors and experts, highlights 100 companies reshaping their industries and influencing the world’s future.

This year, Diriyah Company was recognised for its transformational urban development project in Riyadh, while G42 was honoured in the “Innovators” category as a rising global AI power.

Diriyah: Saudi’s cultural megaproject joins global elite

Diriyah Company becomes only the second Saudi firm, after Aramco in 2024, to be included in the TIME100 list. The recognition spotlights the company’s work in developing the $63.2 billion “City of Earth”, a visionary cultural and residential project on the outskirts of Riyadh.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “Being recognized as one of the Time100 Most Influential Companies is a powerful affirmation of Diriyah’s mission to lead with purpose: by honouring our heritage, uplifting our community, and embracing world-class sustainability and hospitality standards.

“From carbon-free construction, energy efficiency and water conservation, to cultural preservation and human-centric development, every aspect of Diriyah’s development reflects a commitment to minimizing our environmental footprint while maximising quality of life for nearly 100,000 future residents”

Diriyah’s development strategy includes:

Carbon-free construction and energy efficiency

Water conservation and environmental stewardship

Cultural landmarks such as the Royal Diriyah Opera House and Wadi Hanifah

A focus on creating vibrant communities for nearly 100,000 future residents

G42: UAE’s AI trailblazer gains global spotlight

Abu Dhabi-based G42 was recognised as an “Innovator” on the list for its leadership in artificial intelligence and mega-scale digital infrastructure.

TIME specifically cited G42’s launch of the largest AI infrastructure project outside the US—a 10-square-mile AI campus unveiled in May in partnership with Microsoft and OpenAI.

The campus, based in Abu Dhabi, includes supercomputing facilities, a science park, and is core to the UAE’s ambition to become a global AI superpower by 2031.

Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at G42, noted that G42’s selection reflects its growing global influence, with giga-scale projects underway in Europe, Kenya, and the US, and a collaborative model that positions the company at the centre of global AI infrastructure development.

TIME100: A global barometer of influence

The TIME100 Most Influential Companies list was launched in 2021 and includes past honourees such as Apple, Microsoft, LVMH, and JP Morgan. Companies are evaluated on impact, innovation, ambition, leadership, and success, with nominations drawn from TIME’s global contributor network and external experts.

This year’s recognition of Diriyah Company and G42 cements the growing global influence of the Gulf region, as it emerges as a powerhouse across a variety of fields.

Other notable names on the list this year, included: