TikTok drives over $1bn boost to Saudi GDP, supports 25,000 jobs in 2024

TikTok’s first socio-economic report in Saudi Arabia reveals its growing role in Vision 2030, adding SAR 3.9bn ($1.04bn) to GDP in 2024 and supporting 25,000 jobs.

The platform is also driving SMB growth, consumer spending, and cultural identity across the Kingdom.

According to the study, more than one million creators and 170,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are now active on TikTok, making it a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s digital and creative economy.

TikTok in Saudi Arabia

In 2024 alone, TikTok-enabled SMB activity contributed SR3.9bn ($1.04bn) to GDP and supported over 25,000 jobs nationwide.

TikTok is closely aligned with Vision 2030’s target of raising SMBs’ GDP contribution to 35 per cent.

Its advertising tools and free services generated an additional SR3bn ($800m) in SMB revenue, with 61 per cent of Saudi SMBs reporting improved brand visibility.

Nearly half of businesses said TikTok helped them launch new offerings, while 42 per cent noted significant time saved on marketing.

More than half of creators (54 per cent) said TikTok enabled them to reach their target audience, making it the most effective platform for community building.

The report also found that 55 per cent of SMBs believe TikTok encourages youth entrepreneurship, while 23 per cent of female entrepreneurs said the app inspired them to start their business.

Dr. Hatem Samman, Executive Director, Government Relations and Public Policy for Saudi Arabia, TikTok said: “TikTok’s impact in Saudi Arabia extends well beyond entertainment. The platform is fostering entrepreneurship, enabling job creation, and strengthening cultural identity.

“We are encouraged by the rapid growth of content creation and digital innovation in the Kingdom, which are paving the way for new industries and economic opportunities.”

TikTok also played a central role in consumer spending, influencing SR110bn ($29.3bn) in purchases and delivering SR19bn ($5.1bn) in consumer surplus in 2024.

Beyond economics, the platform is strengthening national cultural identity. The report found that 88 per cent of Saudis believe TikTok fosters national pride, while 42 per cent said it helped them discover new domestic destinations.

Globally, 30 per cent of TikTok users said Saudi content inspired them to visit the Kingdom.