UAE, Bahrain and Oman evacuate citizens from Iran; more than 20 countries including India, China and US step up repatriation

The UAE , Bahrain, Oman and countries from across the world have stepped up efforts to evacuate citizens from Iran amid rising tensions in the region.

The UAE evacuated a number of its nationals and residents from the Islamic Republic of Iran, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

As part of its unwavering commitment to the safety of its nationals and residents, and in swift response to emergencies, the UAE successfully executed evacuation operations, which were coordinated and facilitated by the Iranian side, to ensure their safe return home.

UAE among countries to evacuate citizens from Iran

Furthermore, the UAE continues to engage in intensive calls and diplomatic consultations with the relevant and strategic partners, to de-escalate tensions and restore peace, stemming from a steadfast commitment to diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable path forward.

This reflects the UAE’s broader vision of fostering stability, justice, and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

Meanwhile, Oman, in continuation of the efforts made by the Foreign Ministry to facilitate the repatriation of citizens from Iran, announced the safe return of 193 Omani nationals from Bandar Abbas Port to Khasab Port.

The repatriation was secured as part of the third phase of the approved evacuation plan.

In a humanitarian cooperation effort, this phase also included the repatriation of 158 nationals of other countries who were able to transit through Oman under the current circumstances.

Additionally, 155 Omani citizens and a number of foreign nationals were safely repatriated by air from Iraq to Oman, as part of ongoing coordination with relevant authorities and the Omani Embassy in Baghdad.

The Ministry, in cooperation with Oman’s diplomatic missions abroad, continues to implement the evacuation plan to ensure the safe and secure return of all Omani citizens to their homeland.

For its part Bahrain, in its ongoing efforts to facilitate the return of Bahraini citizens stranded abroad in countries affected by current developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deployed a team of Bahraini diplomats to Turkmenistan.

The diplomats are overseeing and coordinating with the relevant Turkmen authorities to streamline entry procedures for Bahraini citizens stranded in the Islamic Republic of Iran, enabling their transit through Turkmenistan and onward travel to the Kingdom of Bahrain via Gulf Air, the national carrier.

The Ministry also arranged transportation by bus from the city of Mashhad for citizens wishing to depart Iran by land.

The regional repatriations come as more than 20 countries around the world are taking measures to evacuate their citizens from Israel and Iran as the two nations enter the seventh day of their air war and airspace in the region remains closed. Some countries temporarily closed their embassies, according to Reuters.