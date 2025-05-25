UAE Eid Al Adha 2025 likely to fall on June 6 as per moon sighting predictions

The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) has announced that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH will be observed on Tuesday, May 27, across the Islamic world.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Abu Dhabi-based centre, stated that the moon sighting will be possible with telescopes from parts of Central and Western Asia, as well as most of Africa and Europe.

He added that “it may be visible to the naked eye in large areas of the Americas.”

Based on these astronomical predictions, Wednesday, May 28 is expected to be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

This would place Friday, June 6 as the likely date for the first day of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries.