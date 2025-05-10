UAE waives fines some residents

The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (UAEICP) has announced a fine exemption for some nationals.

Sudanese nationals with expired residency and entry permits are exempt from the fines, effective from May 19 until the end of 2025.

The decision comes as part of UAE’s humanitarian response to the current situation in Sudan, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

According to the ICP, affected individuals can regularise their status and submit renewal applications through official digital platforms without incurring penalties.

The ICP explained that the move “aligns with the UAE’s long-standing commitment to supporting brotherly nations and offering humanitarian aid during crises.”

The authority further noted that the exemption “reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to compassion and generosity, embodying the UAE’s core message of promoting humanity and peace.”

Sudanese nationals with outstanding fines will benefit from streamlined and flexible processes, with all incurred fines waived as they regularise their status.

The ICP emphasised that the decision is part of broader “national efforts to strengthen social and humanitarian well-being for UAE residents.”