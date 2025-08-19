UAE weather: Rain, thunder and lightning forecast

The UAE could see rainfall, thunder and lightning in the coming days, according to weather forecasts .

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast that the region will be affected during the period from Wednesday, August 20, to Thursday, August 21, 2025, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement from the south towards the country, along with the advancement of surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south.

According to NCM, moist air masses are flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country.

UAE rain forecast

Daytime temperatures will rise, and due to the presence of the eastern mountains, convective clouds are expected to form over scattered areas, the centre added.

From Wednesday to Thursday, some eastern and southern regions of the UAE will be affected, extending into some internal areas.

Convective clouds are also expected, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, with lightning and thunder at times.

Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, moderate in speed, becoming fresh to strong at times with convective clouds, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility in the UAE.

Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

UAE weather forecast