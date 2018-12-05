From cyber-security to biochar, engineering researchers from American University of Sharjah garner recognition for research achievements

Dr. Fadi Aloul (pictured) and Dr. Imran Zualkernan have been collaborating with researchers at University of Sharjah to look at how infrastructure can be improved to better protect government agencies and individuals from cyber-crime.

American University of Sharjah (AUS) is establishing itself as a centre for world-class engineering research, with a number of its research projects achieving widespread acclaim.

Faculty and students within the university’s College of Engineering (CEN) are being given the opportunity to work on cutting-edge research, covering fields such as bio-medicine, smart cities and materials science, among others.

The college’s Dr. Fadi Aloul and Dr. Imran Zualkernan have been collaborating with researchers at University of Sharjah to look at how infrastructure can be improved to better protect government agencies and individuals from cyber-crime.

Their work will help minimize cyber risks as governments in the UAE begin to implement “smart city” models. Their efforts have been recognized by Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), the agency responsible for making Dubai the safest electronic city in the world, when it awarded the team first place in its recent Cyber Security Awards.

The college is also achieving break-throughs in environmental sustainability. A group of researchers, led by CEN’s Dr. Yassir Makkawi, has received AED 630,000 in funding from Emirates Global Aluminium to explore how common organic waste can be converted into biochar, a stable form of carbon that does not contribute to the Greenhouse Effect.

The researchers are examining how different materials – such as agriculture waste – can generate ‘designer’ biochars; soils that have high water and nutrient holding properties. Such innovations could lead to higher yielding soils and a decreased reliance on artificial fertilizers.

Dean of the College of Engineering, Dr. Richard Schoephoerster; says: “Research projects such as these give CEN students, at an undergraduate and graduate level, the opportunity to apply their theoretical learning in a practical way.

It also helps students to stay engaged in their learning and prepare for their future careers. As we expand our research initiatives even further, there will be increased opportunity for students to participate in research that is having a real impact in the world around them.”

