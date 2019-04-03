Consortium wins $550m Sharjah power project contract

Elsewedy Electric in a consortium with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems is awarded deal for Al Layyah Combined Cycle Power Plant

Elsewedy Electric in a consortium with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has announced that it has won a $550 million contract to build a power plant project in Sharjah.

The contract has been awarded by Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) for the Al Layyah Combined Cycle Power Plant.

The 1,026 megawatt gas-fired power project is scheduled to start producing energy by 2020 and will consist of one power block made by MHPS containing two gas turbines, two heat recovery steam generators, one steam turbine, and three generators.

SEWA currently operates 2,850MW power plants in Sharjah fired by natural gas and oil.

Elsewedy’s scope of work, representing about 65 percent of the project works, includes engineering, procurement and installation while the company will also be responsible for the site preparation, levelling and the civil, construction and site utilities.

MHPS scope of works includes fabrication, supply, testing and commissioning of the power block equipment in addition to joint project management.