ADNEC strikes deal to boost Al Ain events sector

ADNEC Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Informa to mark a significant collaboration to advance the exhibitions sector in Al Ain .

This collaboration will focus on delivering impactful events that support Al Ain’s economic and tourism growth, in line with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s development goals.

The agreement, signed by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group and Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa at Informa Markets outlines a shared commitment to introduce four new exhibitions at ADNEC Centre Al Ain in 2026 and 2027.

These include:

• Wahatan Festival of Creativity

• Najah Higher Education Expo

• The First Harvest Festival

• Zaheb x Tawdheef

Events in Al Ain

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri said: “This partnership with Informa represents an important step in further strengthening Al Ain’s presence as a key destination for exhibitions and events. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring new, diverse experiences to the city, support local economic growth, and contribute to the cultural and educational development of the wider community.

“We look forward to working closely with Informa to deliver these exciting new exhibitions at our flagship venue in the city, ADNEC Centre Al Ain.”

Peter Hall said: “This collaboration with ADNEC Group presents an exciting opportunity to develop something truly unique for Al Ain—creating specialised events that align with community interests and strategic goals. We’re committed to contributing meaningfully to the city’s evolution and future growth.”

The collaboration reflects the shared goal of both companies to drive the expansion of the regional exhibition sector and enhance the events landscape of the city, with innovative event venues supporting cultural, educational, and financial development.

Under the MoU, ADNEC Group and Informa will cooperate closely on the planning, organisation, and promotion of the exhibitions, setting a strong foundation for the delivery of impactful, world-class events in the city.