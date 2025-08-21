Unicorns worth US$400bn powered Dubai’s Expand North Star — why startups need to attend in October

Expand North Star , the world’s largest event for startups and investors, will celebrate its 10th edition from October 12-15 at Dubai Harbour — after last year welcoming 65 unicorn companies with a combined market value exceeding $400bn.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event marks a decade of advancing the emirate’s position as a global capital of the digital economy and a top destination for innovators, investors, and pioneering tech enterprises, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Since its launch in 2016, Expand North Star has seen explosive growth. The number of exhibiting companies and participating investors has expanded from 39 countries in its first edition to more than 100 in 2024.

Expand North Star 2025 in Dubai

Digital startups grew from 350 to 1,800 over the same period — a 414 per cent increase — while investors surged from 150 to 1,200, marking a 700 percent rise.

Speakers also increased dramatically, from 25 in 2016 to 650 in 2024.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “Since its inception in 2016, Expand North Star has played a pivotal role in supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship in advanced technologies.

“Over the last years, this event has transformed into a strategic platform that empowers entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to explore growth opportunities in Dubai and contributes to shaping the global digital economy.

“Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to building on the success of Expand North Star as it enters its tenth edition. We remain focused on continuing to attract the global tech community and showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages as a leading destination for digital companies, as well as an ideal platform for connecting innovators, founders, startups, and global investors.”

Startup event attracts unicorn companies with combined valuation of more than $400bn

In addition to its record-breaking scale, the event provides startups with tools, guidance, and investor access to turn ideas into thriving ventures. It equips entrepreneurs to scale internationally while offering insights into the strategies behind the world’s most successful digital companies.

Last year’s exhibition also featured the UAE’s largest youth-focused innovation initiative, YouthX Unipreneur, and cutting-edge showcases in blockchain, fintech, deep tech, climate tech, AI, and Web3.

This year, participants will once again compete in the Supernova Challenge, with up to $200,000 in funding on offer for winning startups.

With its track record of attracting unicorns valued at hundreds of billions of dollars, Expand North Star has cemented its role as a global hub for digital entrepreneurship and investment.