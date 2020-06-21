In pictures: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Adnoc's facilities in Ruwais
During the tour, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended Emirati talent in attendance for their commitment to business continuity during these unprecedented times as well as their exceptional efforts in supporting critical operations that contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of our nation.
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (R), witnesses the progress of ADNOC projects in Al Ruwais.
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (C), witnesses the progress of ADNOC projects in Al Ruwais. Seen with HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State, Chairman of Masdar and CEO of ADNOC Group (L).
