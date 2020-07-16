In pictures: Limited edition open-top hybrid Lamborghini Sian
Limited edition Roadster version of visionary V12 super sports car, combining groundbreaking hybrid technologies and design. The Sian Roadster accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2.9 seconds.
The Lamborghini Sián Roadster asserts the futuristic design of the coupé, but as a true roadster adds a new purity with the open-air cabin.
The car’s very low front, with integrated carbon fiber splitter, houses the iconic Lamborghini Y-shape headlights.
Produced in a limited series of 19 units - all already sold.
Low weight-to-power ratio of 2.0 kg/hp, acceleration 0-100 km/h in under 2.9 seconds and a top speed of over 350 km/h
.
The aerial view of the Sián Roadster is evocative of the iconic periscopio line inspired by the first Countach, running diagonally from the cockpit to the rear and culminating in the aerodynamic airstreamers behind driver and passenger.
The complementary interior is an elegant combination of white with Blu Glauco detailing and aluminum elements in Oro Electrum: new-design air vents produced via 3D printing allows customization with a client’s initials.
The Sián Roadster sports Lamborghini’s innovative supercapacitor application: a world-first technology storing ten times the power of a lithium-ion battery.
The Sián Roadster’s hybrid system provides the highest power possible via the lightest solution, combining the V12 engine with a new powertrain.
The extreme and strong rear of the car incorporates Lamborghini’s evocative hexagon design, including six hexagonal taillights inspired by the Countach.
The rear wing is integrated within the profile and extends out only during the driving to enhance the performance.