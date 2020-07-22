We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Wed 22 Jul 2020 10:38 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

The first all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle therefore sets new standards in its class when it comes to efficiency and range, the sparing use of raw materials and the lowering of CO2 emissions throughout the product lifecycle.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

The new BMW iX3 is the first vehicle in the core brand’s model range to be driven purely on electric power. All image courtesy: BMW Group

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

This is the first time a pure-electric drive system has been combined with the rugged characteristics, multi-faceted functionality and spaciousness, comfort and hallmark sporting ability of a BMW X model.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

The new BMW iX3 is equipped as standard with adaptive suspension featuring electronically controlled dampers.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

The new BMW iX3 sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds, putting it in the same territory as the conventionally powered BMW X3 xDrive30i. Top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h (112 mph).

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

The new BMW iX3 has a combined CCS AC/DC charging socket positioned above the right-hand rear wheel arch.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

Adaptive LED headlights, acoustic glazing for the front door windows, Comfort Access, Vernasca leather trim and front sports seats with lumbar support.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps included as part of BMW Live Cockpit Professional enables the route and arrival time to be calculated with even greater precision and speed.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

The interior of the car also contains blue accents as a reference to the pure-electric drive system below the surface. These can be found on both the Start/Stop button and the gear selector lever.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

Door sill plates bearing the BMW i logo

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

Generous levels of space in all five seats, a premium ambience and a high degree of variability also bring hallmark BMW driving pleasure, a powerful sensation of exclusivity and a high level of everyday practicality to the all-electric variant of the Sports Activity Vehicle.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

The exterior of the new BMW iX3 can be ordered exclusively with metallic paint finishes.

In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV

Bespoke modifications for the front/rear apron, the largely enclosed kidney grille and newly developed light-alloy wheels optimise the car’s aerodynamics.

Read next

In pictures: Puma unveils new Manchester City Home kit

In pictures: Limited edition open-top hybrid Lamborghini Sian

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches Dubai Metro's Route 2020 Project