In pictures: The all-electric BMW iX3 SUV
The first all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle therefore sets new standards in its class when it comes to efficiency and range, the sparing use of raw materials and the lowering of CO2 emissions throughout the product lifecycle.
The new BMW iX3 is the first vehicle in the core brand’s model range to be driven purely on electric power. All image courtesy: BMW Group
This is the first time a pure-electric drive system has been combined with the rugged characteristics, multi-faceted functionality and spaciousness, comfort and hallmark sporting ability of a BMW X model.
The new BMW iX3 is equipped as standard with adaptive suspension featuring electronically controlled dampers.
The new BMW iX3 sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds, putting it in the same territory as the conventionally powered BMW X3 xDrive30i. Top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h (112 mph).
The new BMW iX3 has a combined CCS AC/DC charging socket positioned above the right-hand rear wheel arch.
Adaptive LED headlights, acoustic glazing for the front door windows, Comfort Access, Vernasca leather trim and front sports seats with lumbar support.
The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps included as part of BMW Live Cockpit Professional enables the route and arrival time to be calculated with even greater precision and speed.
The interior of the car also contains blue accents as a reference to the pure-electric drive system below the surface. These can be found on both the Start/Stop button and the gear selector lever.
Door sill plates bearing the BMW i logo
Generous levels of space in all five seats, a premium ambience and a high degree of variability also bring hallmark BMW driving pleasure, a powerful sensation of exclusivity and a high level of everyday practicality to the all-electric variant of the Sports Activity Vehicle.
The exterior of the new BMW iX3 can be ordered exclusively with metallic paint finishes.
Bespoke modifications for the front/rear apron, the largely enclosed kidney grille and newly developed light-alloy wheels optimise the car’s aerodynamics.