Mon 3 Aug 2020 10:37 AM

In pictures: Hajj pilgrims perform the evening prayer at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah

Muslim pilgrims perform the evening prayer at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, after completed the rituals of their hajj on the 12th day of Dhu al-Hijjah

In pictures: Hajj pilgrims perform the evening prayer at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah

Pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque in Mecca later Sunday to perform a final "tawaf", or circling of the Kaaba -- a cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray.

