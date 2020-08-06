We noticed you're blocking ads.

Thu 6 Aug 2020 11:35 AM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the 30 tonnes of emergency medical assistance to Lebanon to help healthcare facilities treat victims of the massive explosions in Beirut.

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: WAM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: WAM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: WAM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: WAM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: WAM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: WAM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: WAM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: WAM

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice

Sami Khoreibi

