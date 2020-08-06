In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the 30 tonnes of emergency medical assistance to Lebanon to help healthcare facilities treat victims of the massive explosions in Beirut.
The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut. Image: @DXBMediaOffice
