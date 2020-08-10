We noticed you're blocking ads.

In pictures: Dubai airport welcomes Lebanese travelers with white roses

Dubai welcomed back Lebanese residents with white roses at Dubai International Airport in a gesture of support for the Lebanese people after a deadly explosion rocked Beirut last week.

In pictures: Dubai airport welcomes Lebanese travelers with white roses

Lebanese residents arriving from Beirut have been welcomed with white roses at Dubai International Airport.

