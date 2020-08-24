We noticed you're blocking ads.

Mon 24 Aug 2020 11:30 AM

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE's food and water security plans

Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, reviews food and water security plans following the recent restructuring of the UAE Cabinet in preparation for the post-Covid-19.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE's food and water security plans

"Food and water security are among the priorities of the UAE Government for the post-COVID-19 period, and the objective is to launch specialist initiatives that will ensure our readiness to confront all types of crises," according to Sheikh Mohammed.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE's food and water security plans

"The global coronavirus crisis has enabled us to adopt a comprehensive vision aimed at handling challenges, and we should capitalise on this moment to strengthen our food and water security," he added.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE's food and water security plans

"Our food and water security is part of our national security, and the sustainability of our food and water resources will ensure our sustainable development," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed, noting that protecting the country’s prosperity requires national awareness of ways of harnessing resources and capacities to create a comprehensive and self-sufficient system.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE's food and water security plans

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE's food and water security plans

Sheikh Mohammed instructed Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, to monitor the national reserves, invest in food technologies, establish international partnerships, and implement practical solutions to the challenges facing the UAE.

