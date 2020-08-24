In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE's food and water security plans
Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, reviews food and water security plans following the recent restructuring of the UAE Cabinet in preparation for the post-Covid-19.
"Food and water security are among the priorities of the UAE Government for the post-COVID-19 period, and the objective is to launch specialist initiatives that will ensure our readiness to confront all types of crises," according to Sheikh Mohammed.
"The global coronavirus crisis has enabled us to adopt a comprehensive vision aimed at handling challenges, and we should capitalise on this moment to strengthen our food and water security," he added.
"Our food and water security is part of our national security, and the sustainability of our food and water resources will ensure our sustainable development," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed, noting that protecting the country’s prosperity requires national awareness of ways of harnessing resources and capacities to create a comprehensive and self-sufficient system.
Sheikh Mohammed instructed Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, to monitor the national reserves, invest in food technologies, establish international partnerships, and implement practical solutions to the challenges facing the UAE.