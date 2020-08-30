We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Sun 30 Aug 2020 03:24 PM

By Staff writer

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

UAE-headquartered property developer has appointed UAE-based Airolink as the main building contractor of its Seven City JLT development

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

UAE-headquartered upscale residential, hospitality and commercial property developer Seven Tides has appointed UAE-based Airolink as the main building contractor, to complete the construction of its Seven City JLT development in Jumeirah Lake Towers, in Dubai

Photos: Seven Tides

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

Based in Dubai, privately owned Seven Tides is an internationally oriented holding company established in 2004

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

The project is valued at over AED 1bn and due for completion in Q2 2023, Seven City JLT with a total built up area of up to 3.5 million square feet and situated within Cluster Z in DMCC

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

The Seven City JLT development is made up of 2,744 units – with its residential element consisting of 2,617 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, plus 78 hotel rooms

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

The striking design sits upon a common podium, which plays host to promenade restaurants overlooking a lake

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

Seven Tides has a current portfolio of offerings from landmark hospitality acquisitions and commercial buildings to residential towers in London and Dubai

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

Studio apartments start from AED384,888, ranging in size from 384sq ft to 416sq ft, while one-bedroom apartments start at AED 723,888 and range in size from a minimum of 734sq ft to a maximum of 890sq ft

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

The development also features a large retail offering with 49 retail units, covering 150,000 sq ft over three floors, which will include a three-screen cinema, hypermarket, as well as 2,617 car parking spaces, with an additional 312 spaces dedicated to retail customers, including valet

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

The tower also features a fully equipped gym, health club, infinity pool, children’s pool, 12 Sky Gardens, cafes, plus other dining options

In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development

Staff writer

