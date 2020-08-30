Sun 30 Aug 2020 03:24 PM
By Staff writer
In pictures: Seven Tides appoints main contractor for billion dirham Dubai development
UAE-headquartered property developer has appointed UAE-based Airolink as the main building contractor of its Seven City JLT development
UAE-headquartered upscale residential, hospitality and commercial property developer Seven Tides has appointed UAE-based Airolink as the main building contractor, to complete the construction of its Seven City JLT development in Jumeirah Lake Towers, in Dubai
Photos: Seven Tides
Based in Dubai, privately owned Seven Tides is an internationally oriented holding company established in 2004
The project is valued at over AED 1bn and due for completion in Q2 2023, Seven City JLT with a total built up area of up to 3.5 million square feet and situated within Cluster Z in DMCC
The Seven City JLT development is made up of 2,744 units – with its residential element consisting of 2,617 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, plus 78 hotel rooms
The striking design sits upon a common podium, which plays host to promenade restaurants overlooking a lake
Seven Tides has a current portfolio of offerings from landmark hospitality acquisitions and commercial buildings to residential towers in London and Dubai
Studio apartments start from AED384,888, ranging in size from 384sq ft to 416sq ft, while one-bedroom apartments start at AED 723,888 and range in size from a minimum of 734sq ft to a maximum of 890sq ft
The development also features a large retail offering with 49 retail units, covering 150,000 sq ft over three floors, which will include a three-screen cinema, hypermarket, as well as 2,617 car parking spaces, with an additional 312 spaces dedicated to retail customers, including valet
The tower also features a fully equipped gym, health club, infinity pool, children’s pool, 12 Sky Gardens, cafes, plus other dining options
